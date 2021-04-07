Police investigation underway in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway in Gates on Wednesday.

The Gates Police Department responded to Buell Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Roads are closed in the surrounding area as officers investigate.

It isn’t immediate clear what prompted the investigation.

Details are limited at this time, but Ogden Chief of Police Christopher Mears indicated it may be in connection to a recent string or armed carjackings in Monroe County.

Police situation outside the Red Roof in on Buell Rd in #roc waiting on info. Stay with @News_8 for updates pic.twitter.com/sA7IvjBUb2 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 7, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the Greece Police Department released a statement warning the public of a gunpoint car theft pattern in Monroe County.

Chief Mears said that local police chiefs and representatives will hold a press conference at the Gates Police Department on Wednesday at 3 p.m. “to address the recent spate of stolen cars and vehicle robberies. Information will be available at that time for the most recent incident today in Gates.”

That press conference will be live streamed on this page.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they becomes available.