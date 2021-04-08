Rochester man killed in latest shooting on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was killed in a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Thursday.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino, officers responded to Mead Street a little before 10 a.m. and found a man in his late 20s shot multiple times.

Life saving efforts were attempted, but according to Capt. Umbrino he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents are out in the street we are being kept back trying to find out more information. I’ll pass it along when it becomes available — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 8, 2021

“All we know at this time is he was in his vehicle when he was shot multiple times and struck multiple times.”

Umbrino said the man lived on Mead Street. No suspects are in custody and officials are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Business owners in the area spoke to media and expressed concern over the recent violence in the neighborhood.

“Something has to get done. Our nurseries are not feeling safe, our neighbors are not feeling safe, and here we are, the city and city council talking about cutting the police department,” President of the North Clinton Association Albert Algarin said. “When something like this happens, it takes almost half of the department. So when something else happens, what happens to us?”

He wants people who come to this neighborhood to feel safe and if they don’t come he is worried that all the business will have to close pic.twitter.com/9ZxxzeOywZ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 8, 2021

“My message to the business owners and restaurants here is I feel their pain. I feel sorry for them, they need to speak up and make their voices heard,” Umbrino said. “Everybody is pretty much sick of the lawlessness that is going on and a lot of the decisions that are being made quite frankly just don’t make sense. I have talked to a bunch of them. I know what they’re saying and I agree with them. I feel their pain and I understand their pain and frustration.”

Earlier on Thursday, the Greece Police Department said a man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex.

Hours after that shooting, another man was hospitalized after a shooting in the 19th Ward in the City of Rochester.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.