ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a fatal shooting near the area of North Plymouth Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say responding officers arrived at the intersection of Jay Street and Plymouth Avenue around 3 p.m. One at the scene they located one male who was pronounced dead at scene.

News 8 members at the scene say there is a large police presence, with several emergency response vehicles at the location. The command unit vehicle is also on scene.

North Plymouth Avenue is closed off to traffic at this time.

According to police, this marks Rochester’s 25th homicide since the start of the year. Officers responded to a total of four shootings Sunday, after three separate victims were hospitalized in gunfire-related incidents.

There are no suspects in custody. An investigation is currently underway.

@RochesterNYPD have responded to five shootings so far on this Mothers Day. The latest has been declared a homicide on North Plymouth Ave. just passed the Jay St. intersection. One man is dead. Police are investigating if any of these shootings are connected. #ROC pic.twitter.com/aTqJNNtL74 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) May 8, 2022

