ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries after four separate shootings in Rochester Sunday.

Officials say the first two shootings happened within 30 minutes of each other around 12 p.m.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Glide Street near Otis Street around 12:15 p.m. Officers located a 53-year-old city resident who had been shot at least once. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, with the extend of his injuries not known at this time.

That shooting was followed by another shooting on Parsells Avenue roughly 30 minutes later. According to authorities, officers were at a scene of a motor vehicle accident near N. Goodman Avenue, when they were made aware of a victim who had been shot on Parsells Avenue.

Rochester police identified the second victim as a 28-year-old woman who had been shot once in her lower body. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Approximately two hours later, police were notified of a third shooting and arrived on Driving Park Avenue around 2:10 p.m. Once at the location, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim is currently in surgery for what officials say are life-threatening injuries.

While investigating the area, officers at the scene were alerted of another shooting on Dewey Avenue. They say another gunshot victim was located shortly after.

Authorities have yet to release information on the extend of injuries to the fourth victim.

Investigators with the Rochester Police Department responded to a total of four shooting Sunday. Each of the incidents resulted in at least one gunshot victim being hospitalized.

Officials say all of the shootings are separate from each other. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Further details on either of the shootings are not available at this time.

4th SHOOTING today: via RPD. Officers are canvassing the area of Glendale Pk & Dewey Ave. Police confirmed there was a shooting victim. pic.twitter.com/GbZd70XZKV — Isabel Garcia (@IsabelG_WROC) May 1, 2022

Driving Park Avenue Scene (Mariah Whitmoyer / WROC)

Driving Park Avenue Scene (Mariah Whitmoyer / WROC)

Dewey Avenue Scene (Johnathan Lee / WROC)

Driving Park Avenue Scene Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.