Part of North Clinton is shut down with crime scene tape for an investigation on Monday, April 19, 2021. (News 8 Photo/ERIKETA COST)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person was hospitalized following a shooting in downtown Rochester on Monday.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area on North Clinton Avenue before 9 a.m. for a shooting. One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officer says a shooting happened on the premises.



The victim is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries at this time. No suspects in custody.



Working with limited details, more info to come soon though @News_8 https://t.co/NUtWkxbJse — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) April 19, 2021

No suspects are in custody.

