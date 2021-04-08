Man in critical condition after shooting at Greece apartment complex

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after a shooting at the Greece Commons Apartments on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Casey Voelkl with the Greece Police Department said officers responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. to find a man unconscious in a car in the parking lot.

“When our officers arrived they found the male victim in the vehicle.” Voelkl said.

“Upon arriving our officers found a male in his 20s, shot in the upper body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he received treatment and is currently in critical condition.”

Deputy Chief Voelkl said multiple shots were fired and several buildings and vehicles were struck.

“We do not know if there was more than one shooter but there were several shots fired.”

Happening now at Greece Commons Apartments the @GreecePoliceNY are investigating something inside building 14 appears to be on third-floor, window shattered waiting on an update @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/pnG6WCIq7b — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 8, 2021

Reporters on scene did notice a broken window in the third floor apartment. The deputy chief said it was related to the incident and believed one or two of the shots fired did go into that apartment upstairs, but no one in that apartment was injured. Those in the apartment were not involved either.

At this point, there are no suspects in custody.

“We’re working on continuing to identify any witnesses and people who have knowledge about what happened.”

Voelkl said officials don’t believe the man lives in the apartment complex.

“People in the apartment complex here are safe. We don’t believe there is any further danger.”

Full press conference from the Greece Police Department

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.