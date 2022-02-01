Police investigate stabbing on West Main St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a stabbing in Rochester.

Police were called to the scene along West Main near Canal Street and Litchfield Street shortly after 5:00 p.m. According to investigators, a 30-year-old man was found there with at least one stab wound to his upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

A portion of West Main surrounding the area was temporarily closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

