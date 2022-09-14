ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting along Merrimac Street in the city.

Officers were called to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue shortly before 8:00 p.m. They found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Police said he was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical, but stable condition.

A portion of Merrimac Street was closed for the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Location

