Suspect arrested after shooting, standoff on Maryland Street in Rochester

Crime

by: , WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a moving car, sparking a standoff on Maryland Street.

According to investigators, police were called to the area shortly before 3:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They determined a man shot at an occupied vehicle. The vehicle was hit by gunfire, but police said no one was injured.

Investigators say Anthony Breedlove, 41, fired at the car before entering a nearby home. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to make contact with Breedlove for 2 hours, at which point police said he agreed to exit.

Breedlove was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss