Suspect arrested after shooting, standoff on Maryland Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday after police say he shot at a moving car, sparking a standoff on Maryland Street.

According to investigators, police were called to the area shortly before 3:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. They determined a man shot at an occupied vehicle. The vehicle was hit by gunfire, but police said no one was injured.

Investigators say Anthony Breedlove, 41, fired at the car before entering a nearby home. Officers set up a perimeter around the home and attempted to make contact with Breedlove for 2 hours, at which point police said he agreed to exit.

Breedlove was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief.

Police setting up on Maryland street. Not sure of the original call. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/ZP9zVPYmO0 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) December 14, 2021

