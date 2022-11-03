ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced a man was arrested late Thursday evening after an investigation into a fatal stabbing on Frost Avenue.

Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found 42-year-old Antoine Parris who had been stabbed at least once. He was taken to URMC, where he later died.

Investigators said they learned 29-year-old Lequan Hill was allegedly in an altercation with family members when Parris stepped in to diffuse it. They said Hill stabbed Parris, resulting in his death.

Hill was charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned in court Friday morning. Police say he was on parole for a robbery conviction and a dangerous prison contraband conviction. Police say he had three prior felony convictions and had to be detained in October after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Homicide #70 for 2022 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) November 4, 2022

