ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting along Driving Park Avenue in Rochester.

Officers were called there around 9:30 p.m. Investigators say a 36-year-old man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

A portion of the roadway between Lark Street and Dove Street is closed for the investigation.

Large RPD presence in the 500 block of Driving Park Av. Lark to Canary St blocked off. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JCGVL3lob1 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) August 20, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.