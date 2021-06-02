2 men hospitalized after shooting in the Hudson Avenue neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester men have been hospitalized following a shooting and a car crash in the Hudson Avenue neighborhood late on Wednesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Berlin and Bradford Streets around 10:30 p.m. to investigation a Shotspotter activation — a gunshot detection system. As officers were responding, several 911 calls reporting people shot were received as well as a reported motor vehicle accident on Herald Street.

When officers arrived at Herald Street, they found the two men, 37 and 27 years old, in a vehicle that had collided with a tree and a fence. Both male victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound and were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to officers, the investigation suggests the victims were inside of the vehicle, in the area of Bradford and Berlin Streets when they sustained their injuries. Two occupied area houses were also struck by gunfire, with no injuries reported.

“As you can see we have quite a bit of area locked off. We’re still working through the preliminary investigation, trying to ascertain where most of the criminal activity occurred, and processing a very, very large scene,” Rochester Police Captain Sam Lucyshyn said at the scene.

As a police K9 unit was responding to the scene with lights and sirens activated, the K9 vehicle was struck by a sedan that was travelling the wrong way on a one way street and failed to yield the right of way. RPD says the sedan then left the scene of the crash. Neither the officer nor his K9 partner were injured.

Sections of roadway were blocked off for the investigation, but has since reopening.

The investigation is continuing, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates as they become available.