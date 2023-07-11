ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the area of North Union Street and Weld Street Tuesday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to Rochester police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance. He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

RPD said a 19-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. He is exoected to survive.

Investigators said the 40-year-old was on his porch at the time of the shooting and the 19-year-old was on the sidewalk. A stolen car drove by and the occupants in the car shot at the 19-year-old, but also inadvertently hit the 40-year-old.

No suspects were arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.