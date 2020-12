ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Three teenagers were arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies Friday morning. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the first incident took place on the 1400 block of Lake Avenue at around 7 a.m. The RPD learned a blue SUV was involved in this incident.

The second armed robbery took place on the 500 block of Portland Avenue shortly at around 10 a.m. and the last one took place at a Mobil gas station on N Goodman Street.