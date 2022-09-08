ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed after being stabbed along Angle Street Thursday.

According to investigators, the man in his 30s was dropped off at St. Mary’s Hospital around 6:40 p.m. with multiple stab wounds. He did not survive.

Police determined the victim was stabbed after an altercation with an unknown suspect. Officials continue to work on suspect leads at this time.

The stabbing was the first homicide of what turned into a violent evening in Rochester. A man in his 40s was fatally shot near Pioneer Street a few hours later.

At this point in the year, the city has seen a total of 57 murders — the most recorded between January 1 and September 9. According to the police department’s homicide data portal, Rochester is outpacing last year’s record-breaking total.

