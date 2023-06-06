ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was shot Tuesday night on Chili Avenue, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers said that the 21-year-old victim was shot once in his upper body in the 300 block of Chili Ave. He then ran to Woodbine Avenue where he was found by police.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

RPD is still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

