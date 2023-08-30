ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after he was shot several times on Tremont Street late Wednesday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD says they arrived at the scene and found a 43-year-old man on a porch with several gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body. The victim was taken to URMC and was pronounced dead after arrival.

Witnesses told police that they heard an argument outside and then heard gunshots.

Investigators say the victim lives on Tremont Street, but will not reveal the name yet. The Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at (585)-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585)-423-9300, or 911.

