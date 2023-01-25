ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street.

Police were called to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m. and found the victim — 70-year-old Charles Marshall — who had been stabbed several times. He was transported to URMC where he was pronounced dead.

After receiving the call, RPD found suspect Detric Marshall, 39, on North Clinton Avenue. Police say that Detric is the son of Charles and they both lived in the home on Dayton St.

Investigators said that the stabbing occurred due to a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

Detric Marshall was charged with second-degree murder. He was on probation for a drug conviction and had an outstanding bench warrant with the Village of Perry Police Department for a prior arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location