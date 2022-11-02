ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old was shot early Wednesday afternoon in Rochester, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., officers said they were notified of a man who had arrived via car to Rochester General Hospital. He was suffering from at least one non-life-threating gunshot wound to the upper body.

Details are limited at this time. Officers said the incident possibly occurred on Glenwood Avenue near Lake Avenue, but are waiting on additional information to confirm the location.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.