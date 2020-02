ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital just after midnight Friday.

Rochester police officers responded to Pulaski Street for the report of a person shot and they found a man and a woman who were both shot in the upper body.

According to RPD, they were taking to the hospital and are in stable, but guarded condition.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.