                                                                                                                    
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Police investigating suspicious death after woman found dead

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead early Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the apartments on Manhattan Square Drive for an unknown cause and upon arrival, found a 51-year-old woman who was dead.

“The female’s death is currently being investigated as suspicious,” a release reads.

It isn’t immediately clear the cause of death.

Details are limited at this time.

News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

