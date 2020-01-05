Police investigating stabbings on North Street

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police officers were called to reports of three people who had been assaulted Sunday on North Street in Rochester shortly before 1:30 a.m.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located one Rochester male victim, 40, who had sustained at least one non-life-threatening stab wound to his upper body. He was transported to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

Officers located the second victim, a 48-year-old man from Irondequoit, who sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his upper body and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The third victim is a 45-year-old woman from Rochester, and she sustained a stab wound to her upper body, as well. She was transported to RGH for treatment and her injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The unidentified victims are expected to be okay. The investigation continues and there have been no arrests at this time.

