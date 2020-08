ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a 38-year-old man was stabbed during a confrontation inside of a Lake Avenue store.

The man, a city resident, was stabbed in the torso Wednesday night and was taken to Strong with non-life threatening injuries.

They say the incident is under investigation and no one is currently in custody.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.