RPD: Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting on Burley Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman from Rochester was hospitalized after having been shot overnight Sunday on Burley Road.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victim is 61 years old, and she was shot at least one time in her upper body.

An ambulance took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital and the RPD says her injuries are life-threatening.

A portion of Burley Road between Lake Avenue and Falleson Road was closed. This area has since been reopened to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

The investigation is ongoing and RPD says no arrests have been made.

