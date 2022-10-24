ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was stabbed in a rooming house overnight Monday, members of the Rochester Police Department said.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were called to the area of Schwartz and Shelter Street for the report of a person stabbed. They said that upon arrival, a 35-year-old man was found to be suffering from at least one stab wound in the upper body.

He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, officers said.

Police said they have arrested a person of interest, but are unsure if the individual will be charged with any crimes. They are currently investigating both the cause of the incident, and the relationship between the victim and the suspect, who may not yet be in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

