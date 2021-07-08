Police investigating rollover crash on South Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on South Goodman Street in Rochester on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of South Goodman and Pearl Streets for the report of a crash around 2 a.m. “While in route, we received additional calls that gun shots had been heard in the area of the accident,” officials said in a statement.

Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle overturned. No one was trapped inside the vehicle and there weren’t any injuries.

“I can confirm that shots were fired during this time. No one was struck by the gunfire.” Police did not specify how or if the gunshots and the crash were related.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

