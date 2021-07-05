Rochester police investigating after man found dead in apartment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex on Resolute Circle in Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Resolute Circle around 8 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a man, in his 50s, dead. According to Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino, this is being investigated as a murder by the Major Crimes Unit.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to any residents,” Umbrino said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.

