Rochester police investigating after man found dead in apartment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment complex on Resolute Circle in Rochester on Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to Resolute Circle around 8 a.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a man, in his 50s, dead. According to Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino, this is being investigated as a murder by the Major Crimes Unit.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger to any residents,” Umbrino said in a statement.

Police are in Resolute Cir Apartment complex investigation a homicide. The person killed according to a neighbor was a resident named Teddy and they called him “duffel bag” Waiting on more info from police @News_8 #roc pic.twitter.com/aRxbNLEC7L — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 5, 2021

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.