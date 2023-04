Police investigating on Wilkins Street the night of April 15, 2023. (Daniel Finkelstein / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several police cars are investigating an incident on Wilkins Street in Rochester.

Details are limited at this time but News 8 staff are currently on scene attempting to learn more as of 11:20 p.m.

Staff on scene say that several RPD cars and the RPD Command Van are all on scene.

A portion of Wilkins Street is currently closed to the public as police investigate.

Location