ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Spruce Avenue in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. officers arrived at Strong Hospital for the report of a teenage shooting victim. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said that upon arrival, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the upper body. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the shooting took place on Spruce Avenue, officers said, adding that a home was struck by gunfire as well. The two adults inside the home were uninjured, but officers said that a natural gas pipe was damaged.

Spruce Avenue was shut down briefly for the investigation from Chester St. to Genesee St. but all roads are now open to the public.

Investigators said they are following up on several leads, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.

