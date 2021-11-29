Employee stabbed to death at Lake Avenue store in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convenience store employee was stabbed to death Monday morning on the city’s northwest side, Rochester police officials say.
According to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino, officers were called the convenience store, located in the 400 block of Lake Avenue, for the report of an altercation around 9:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a man in his 50s who was an employee of the store, dead from apparent stab wounds, Umbrino said.
Police said one person was detained in connection to this investigation. Umbrino said the victim, and the person who was detained did know each other.
“We do believe they knew each other, so it’s not that someone came in to rob the store and killed someone,” Umbrino said.
This is Rochester’s 77th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in city history.
