Employee stabbed to death at Lake Avenue store in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A convenience store employee was stabbed to death Monday morning on the city’s northwest side, Rochester police officials say.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino, officers were called the convenience store, located in the 400 block of Lake Avenue, for the report of an altercation around 9:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a man in his 50s who was an employee of the store, dead from apparent stab wounds, Umbrino said.

Police said one person was detained in connection to this investigation. Umbrino said the victim, and the person who was detained did know each other.

“We do believe they knew each other, so it’s not that someone came in to rob the store and killed someone,” Umbrino said.

This is Rochester’s 77th homicide of 2021, the deadliest year in city history.

DEVELOPING: Major investigation on 200 Block of Lake Ave, all closed down with crime scene tape. Heavy emotions on scene, awaiting updates from police stay tuned ⁦@News_8⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wg6Z9JyOfO — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) November 29, 2021

Large police presence at the mini mart next to Speedway on Lake Ave. Lake Ave is closed to traffic between Phelps Ave and Emerson St. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/p37UF0CbsA — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) November 29, 2021

