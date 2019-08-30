Rochester police investigating homicide on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to Bay Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found a male victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jose Ubiles of Rochester.

Witnesses in the area are being interviewed and Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

Right now there are no suspects in custody.