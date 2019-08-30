Live Now
Tracking the Tropics — Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian

Rochester police investigating homicide on Bay Street

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.

Officers responded to Bay Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When officers arrived they found a male victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jose Ubiles of Rochester.

Witnesses in the area are being interviewed and Major Crimes is investigating the incident.

Right now there are no suspects in custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss