Rochester police investigating homicide on Bay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.
Officers responded to Bay Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.
When officers arrived they found a male victim in the backyard of a home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as 21-year-old Jose Ubiles of Rochester.
Witnesses in the area are being interviewed and Major Crimes is investigating the incident.
Right now there are no suspects in custody.