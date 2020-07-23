22-year-old Rochester man dead after shooting on Jay Street, police say

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 22-year-old Rochester man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting on the city’s west side.

Rochester police say officers responded to the corner of Jay Street and Orchard Street for the report of shots fired around 7 p.m.

On scene for a homicide on Jay St. at Orchard St. More at 11. #roc @News_8 pic.twitter.com/CRoV6Hc4xh — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) July 23, 2020

As officers were en route, the 22-year-old man arrived at URMC in a private vehicle. Officials say he had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say it was later determined that he was shot t the corner of Jay and Orchard.

Officials say there are no suspects in custody at this time. Police ask anyone with information to call 911.