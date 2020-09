ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a shooting on Fulton Avenue that took the life of a 19-year-old Rochester man early Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the victim was deceased at the scene upon their arrival.

Police have a suspect in custody. There is no danger to the community related to this incident.

Fulton Avenue is closed between Jones Avenue and Pearce Street. The investigation remains ongoing.