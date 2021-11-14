RPD investigating fatal shooting near Athens Street, city’s 4th homicide of the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department were called to a shooting Saturday evening in the area of Athens Street and Harris Street.

Upon their arrival, officers located a man in his 30s who had been shot multiple times.

Officers say the victim is a city resident. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was the city’s fourth homicide of the weekend, as 2021 is already the deadliest year on record for Rochester.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.