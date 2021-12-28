Teen shot inside apartment building on Rochester’s west side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investing a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 1 p.m. to Pierpont Apartments on the corner of Driving Park and Pierpont Street.
Police say a 17-year-old victim, who was shot at least once in the upper body, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say no suspects are currently in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
