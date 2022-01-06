Police investigating after Rochester man shot on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a shooting on the city’s northeast side Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 8 p.m. for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

Officials say a 45-year-old male city resident was shot at least once lower body before being transported to RGH by private vehicle.

Police say, based on preliminary evidence, that the shooting happened on Alphonse Street.

Authorities say the victim is being treated for injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

Police say no suspects are in custody and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.