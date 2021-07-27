Police investigating after fatal shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Newark police are investigating after a person was shot and killed early Monday.

According to Newark Police Chief Mark Thomas, officers were dispatched to West Miller Street in Newark shortly before 3 a.m.

Once on scene, first responders located a victim who had been shot and killed. The victim has been identified as 56-year-old James Taylor, a Newark resident.

Officials say the Wayne County Coroner has requested an autopsy by the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this ongoing investigation, including Newark Police, New York State Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Wayne County District Attorney’s Office.

