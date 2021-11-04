1 teen, 2 adults in custody after stolen multi-vehicle pursuit in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An investigation is underway involving three separate suspects, two stolen cars and three arrests following an extended police pursuit that began around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say a Toyota Corolla taken during a gunpoint robbery in Greece was spotted by on-duty officers. Two occupants fled on foot, with one 16-year-old male eventually caught and apprehended.

A second male — that matched the description of the robbery suspect — fled again and was seen entering another vehicle, according to Rochester Police.

That vehicle was a Honda Civic, which later was determined to also had been stolen in a separate incident.

RPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it failed to stop. After engaging in a pursuit, the car ultimately stopped on Copeland Street in Rochester where the driver was arrested.

According to officials, the front seat passenger exited the vehicle prior to it stopping and attempted to flee on foot. The suspect was apprehended in the 600 block of Bay Street.

The 16-year-old male who drove the stolen Toyota Corolla was turned over to Greece Police.

Occupants of the stolen Honda Civic where identified as a 33-year-old female resident, who was arrested, and the passenger was a 32-year-old male. No other occupants where involved in the incident.

An unknown quantity of illegal narcotics were located in the vehicle.

Rochester Police say the occupants of the Honda Civic are not facing charges related to the Greece case.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident. There is no further information at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.