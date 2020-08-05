Police investigating a homicide in Oneida Castle; One suspect in custody, another on the run

ONEIDA CASTLE, N.Y. (WSYR) — New York State Police are investigating a homicide in Oneida Castle. State Police say the victim is Tyler McBain, 22.

New York State Police say that the investigation is moving very quickly. Detectives believe they know who they are looking for as far as a suspect in this case.

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors in the downstairs apartment saw at least one person leaving the upstairs apartment at 91 Seneca Ave. The neighbors then went to check on the person who lives upstairs, and that is when they found McBain, who was already dead.

State Police say they believe the suspect or suspects in this case are not from this area and they believe this is an isolated incident that is no longer a threat to the surrounding community.

New York State Police say they found a vehicle that matched the description a witness gave getting off the Thruway in Geneva, Seneca County. The vehicle crashed while it was trying to outrun law enforcement. One person is in custody as of Tuesday evening, and the other suspect is still on the run.

State Police are still working on a motive as to why McBain was killed.

State Route 5 was closed between High Bridge Road and Middle Road for a time on Tuesday afternoon as troopers investigated the incident. The road has since been reopened. Troopers say there is no reason for the public to be alarmed.

