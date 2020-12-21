Police investigating 2 armed robberies just hours apart

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say they’re investigating two seemingly connected armed robberies on the North side of the city.

Clinton Section officers responded to 95 Central Park for reports of an armed robbery around 3:30 Sunday afternoon. The 28-year-old male employee who was working at the time said a white or Hispanic male pointed a gun at him while he demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled on foot.

Just three hours later, a mile and a half away was another armed robbery.

Police say around 6:30 they responded to the Rite Aid on North Clinton Avenue for reports of another armed robbery. A 57-year-old male employee told police he was working when a white male pointed a gun at him and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled on foot after this robbery as well.

No one was injured during these incidents. Police say the robberies appear to be related and the investigation is ongoing.