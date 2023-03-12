ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the City of Rochester Sunday afternoon, officers with the Rochester Police Department said.

Police said they responded to the 100 block of Ward Street for the report of a stabbing at around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located a 30-year-old city resident suffering from one stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, investigators said, and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation shows that the individual may have been stabbed on nearby North Clinton Avenue, and then traveled to Ward Street, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.

Location

Check back in with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.