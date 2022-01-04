15-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Saxton St. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is currently in critical but stable condition after he was found shot along Saxton Street in the city Tuesday evening.

According to police, the 15-year-old was shot around 9:00 p.m. Responding officers found him inside a home. They did not immediately know where the shooting happened.

Investigators say the victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and is continuing treatment.

Rochester police say there are several suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

