Police investigate shooting on Maryland Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a shooting on Maryland Street in the city.

Officers were called to Maryland Street near Glendale Park around 8:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired. Investigators say they did find evidence shots were fired in the area.

A short time later police were called to nearby Brooklyn Street, where they found a 33-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. Police say his injuries are not life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. No arrests have been made at this time.

Large RPD presence on Brooklyn St. All of Brooklyn St blocked off at this time. More details as they emerge from @News_8 pic.twitter.com/tZM7dDO4wQ — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) September 24, 2021

