Victim in critical condition after shooting on Gladys Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Gladys Street area in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday and found a 27-year-old Rochester man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Roadways in the area are closed, including portions of Conkey Avenue and Nielson Street. Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

No one is in custody. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.