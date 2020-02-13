Police investigate shooting on Colvin and Maple

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot around 5 p.m. Once they arrived at the 200 block of Colvin Avenue they located a 17-year-old male who was shot in the lower body.

The 17-year-old city resident was taken to URMC for treatment. His injuries are considered non-life threatening. Police say the incident occurred during an altercation.

The investigation is underway and there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.