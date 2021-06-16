1 dead after shooting on city’s southwest side, Rochester police investigating

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on the southwest side of Rochester on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (News 8 Photo/JAY GARDNER)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the southwest side of Rochester Wednesday, afternoon near Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the the area of Jefferson Avenue and Bartlett Street around 12:45 p.m. after multiple gunshots were heard.

Once on scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene

There are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to all 911.

According to the RPD database, this was the 27th homicide of the year.

12:45 pm person shot near Jefferson and Bartlett streets. Police have the area blocked off. Waiting for details from Rochester police @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dZ6hnM3m1S — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 16, 2021

