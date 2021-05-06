1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shooting near Gantt Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man has been hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting near the David F. Gantt Recreation Center on North Street on Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

“As officers were arriving, they spotted a vehicle leaving the immediate vicinity. Officers attempted to stop this vehicle, a 2004 Mercedes Benz 2-door sedan, and it failed to stop,” RPD officials said in a release.

A brief pursuit began and the vehicle stopped at a dead end on David Street. The driver, a 31-year-old Rochester man, exited the car and left on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase.

While the arrest was being made, a 25-year-old Rochester man arrived at an area hospital by private vehicle. He is being treated for what officials said are non-life threatening injuries.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim sustained his injuries on North Street and the vehicle the victim was riding in was struck by gunfire.”

That car was occupied by three children and was driven by another 21-year-old Rochester woman.

“The area of North and Merrimac Streets was closed off during the investigation and has since been reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

“If someone’s an eye witness, we strongly encourage them to come forward,” RPD Capt. Sam Lucyshyn said. “But any additional information, if they’re for whatever reason concerned about coming forward, if they provide us any information it’s always helpful.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.