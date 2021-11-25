29-year-old woman hospitalized after shooting on Atlantic Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old female resident sustained non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in the area of 1100 block Atlantic Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the victim was located after several reports of a shooting were made shortly before 7 p.m. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment to at least one gunshot wound.

Portions of Atlantic Avenue that were blocked off to public traffic during the investigation are now open.

Police say there appears to be no known danger to the general public at this time.

Investigators continue to work on this incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

Further details are not available at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.