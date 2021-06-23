Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a double shooting that killed one person in the area of Jay and Orchard Streets in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center.

A short time after his arrival, the man in his 20s died from his injuries. The man in his 30s sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Capt. Umbrino confirms there was a homicide here tonight @News_8 pic.twitter.com/QxBKHZ0Tz0 — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) June 24, 2021

According to RPD, the investigation revealed the man in his 20s was inside a vehicle and the man in his 30s was outside of a vehicle when at least two suspects each fired multiple shots from inside a moving car at the two men, striking both.

“It is not believed this drive-by shooting was a random crime,” police said in a statement.

The Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anybody with any information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.