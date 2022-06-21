ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is investigating a homicide on Lang Street in the city.

Police were called to Lang Street around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers found Andrew Coffey, 34, dead at the scene. Investigators say he had been shot multiple times.

“We had the most violent year last year for homicides, and its continued on this year,” Rochester Police Capt. Steven Swetman said. “It’s a trend, and it appears we are on pace for the same number this year, if not more. It’s the first day of summer and that has to do with it.”

Police identified Coffey Tuesday night, saying he did not live on Lang Street. No suspects are in custody.

RPD on scene of a homicide on lang st. Road is blocked off @News_8 pic.twitter.com/bzZ60o73eV — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 21, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.